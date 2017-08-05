Driver Arrested At Scene Of Two-Vehicle Tulsa Crash

Tulsa Police arrested one man at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. The man who was arrested wasn't at fault in the wreck but had outstanding warrants, News On 6 has learned.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 12900 block of East 31st Street.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, ended up in a ditch. There were no injuries, according to Tulsa Police.