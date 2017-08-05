Oklahoma City Man Injured In Wave Runner Crash

The information in this story comes from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

A wave runner rider is in the hospital after he was hit by a another wave runner that ramped over him.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 46-year old Chadwick Sanders and 18-year-old Carson Sanders were riding side by side on Lake Eufaula around noon Saturday, August 5.

They say they turned into each other causing Carson's wave runner to ramp over Chadwick's. Chadwick Sanders is hospitalized with injuries to his torso.

Both men are from Oklahoma City. Troopers said both were wearing personal floatation devices and were in apparently normal condition before the wreck.

The cause of the injury collision is listed as driver inattention.