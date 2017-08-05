Oklahoma City Man Injured In Wave Runner Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma City Man Injured In Wave Runner Crash

Posted: Updated:
The information in this story comes from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report. The information in this story comes from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A wave runner rider is in the hospital after he was hit by a another wave runner that ramped over him.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 46-year old Chadwick Sanders and 18-year-old Carson Sanders were riding side by side on Lake Eufaula around noon Saturday, August 5.

They say they turned into each other causing Carson's wave runner to ramp over Chadwick's. Chadwick Sanders is hospitalized with injuries to his torso.

Both men are from Oklahoma City. Troopers said both were wearing personal floatation devices and were in apparently normal condition before the wreck.

The cause of the injury collision is listed as driver inattention.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.