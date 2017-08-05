Broken Arrow Kids Attend Back-To-School Bash

Families in Broken Arrow are getting ready to send their kids back to school. The 11th annual Back-to-School Bash wrapped up Saturday, August 5 at noon.

Kiddos got free school supplies, immunizations, and haircuts. Organizers say, in addition to all the free stuff, they hope kids leave with some important reminders about staying safe this school year.

"We want to keep these kids safe. We teach them how to cross the crosswalk safely, we got our traffic unit out here doing that," said Lisa Ford, Crime Prevention Specialist.

"We have Broken Arrow Public Schools out here with their bus, to show them the proper way to get on and off the bus."

The kids also got to see a fire truck and EMSA helicopter up close and enjoy snow cones and a bounce house.