Bokoshe Man Killed In Single-Car Crash

A Bokoshe man was killed in a single-car crash Saturday morning in Leflore County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened just before noon on Twilight Road about 3 miles north of Bokoshe.

Troopers said Rodney Tackett was southbound on Twilight Road when he failed to make a curve and ran off the road. His Ford Taurus struck a culvert and rotated a half turn before the rear of the car hit a communication cabinet, a collision report states.

The 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision and Tackett's condition before the wreck are under investigation.

He wasn't wearing a seat belt, the investigating trooper said.