News

Zombie Fans Shuffle Down To Tulsa Walker Stalker Convention

Eugene Clark of the Walking Dead.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Season eight of the Walking Dead is still a little more than two months away, but for fans here in Tulsa the dead are alive. Series favorites including Tom Payne who plays Jesus and Scott Wilson who played Hershel are in town for the Walker Stalker Convention at the Cox Business Center.

The event allows fans to dress up like their favorite characters and get in on the zombie fun.

Eugene Clark is an actor with a career stretching back to the early 70s but loves Walker Stalker.

"Walker Stalker con, they were fans first, so this is for the fans by the fans," Clark said.  "So you'll notice a whole different energy at Walker Stalker conventions than in any other big convention like this."

Walker Stalker continues Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Exhibit Halls A, B and C.

