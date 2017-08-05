Tulsa Man Shoots Himself In Leg; Girlfriend Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Shoots Himself In Leg; Girlfriend Arrested

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman was arrested for trying to hide evidence after her boyfriend accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to Tulsa Police.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 8100 block of East 16th Street after a disturbance was called in shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5.

Veronica Thompson called her uncle over to the apartment to have a talk with her live-in boyfriend, a police supervisor told News On 6 . Police said the uncle and the boyfriend got into a fight, and the boyfriend pulled a pistol out of his pocket.

The pistol discharged, wounding him in the leg. Thompson took the gun and hid it in her car, police said. She was arrested for concealing evidence and felony conspiracy.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital. He will be arrested for possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction when released, the supervisor said. His name has not yet been released.

The uncle was released.

