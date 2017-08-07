500 Seats Available In TPS Pre-Kindergarten Classes

As the new school year approaches, Tulsa Public Schools is encouraging Tulsa parents to take advantage of its free full-day pre-kindergarten programs, which currently has more than 500 available seats available.

Children who will be at least four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017 are eligible for pre-kindergarten enrollment.

TPS said more than 500 seats are available in schools throughout the city.

“There is no doubt that pre-kindergarten is a life-changer for children,” said Superintendent Deborah A. Gist. “Students who start school in pre-kindergarten are more likely to read at grade-level by third grade, master middle grade math concepts, and earn a high school diploma.

Parents and guardians can enroll online at enroll.tulsaschools.org or by visiting the district’s Enrollment Center at 2819 S. New Haven Ave. in Tulsa. The Enrollment Center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., except for school holidays.

To complete enrollment, parents and guardians will need a government-issued photo ID, the child's birth certificate and immunization records, and proof of residence – such as a utility bill or rental agreement. These documents can be attached to the online enrollment application using a scanner or by uploading a picture from a smart phone. Parents who plan to enroll at the Enrollment Center should bring these documents with them.

To accommodate working parents and guardians, the Enrollment Center will offer extended hours on the following dates:

• Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tulsa Public Schools Enrollment Center, 2819 S. New Haven Ave.

For more information, contact the Enrollment Center at 918-746-7500 or visit the enrollment website. Enrollment information is also available in Spanish.

TPS students' first day of school is August 21, 2017.