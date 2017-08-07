Weekend Storms Heavily Damage VFW Honor Guard Van Used For Funer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Weekend Storms Heavily Damage VFW Honor Guard Van Used For Funerals

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A group of VFW volunteers says a series of unfortunate events has left them without transportation.

First a freak accident, then the weekend storms damaged the VFW Honor Guard van.

Whether it's a World War II veteran or a retired bomb-sniffing Marine dog, it's the duty of the VFW Honor Guard to make that veterans' funerals respectful, honorable, everything they deserve.

“We do the rifle salute, we play taps, we fold and present the flag,” said VFW Honor Guard Commander Larry Hill

They're asked to help with funerals all over Northeastern Oklahoma, sometimes even Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.

They work six days a week, sometimes several funerals a day, completely on a volunteer basis.

"Two or three is not unusual,” Hill stated. “There was one day we did as many as five."

The Honor Guard uses a van to get from service to service.

Last month, the group was on its way to a funeral downtown when the brake drum from another car flew up and hit the hood of the van.

Hill decided to store it in his backyard while they waited for the insurance money.

But then, on Sunday, he woke up to find a tree branch sitting squarely on top of it and felt defeated.

"It was like walking into a brick wall,” he said. “Almost just want to throw up your hands."

The branch smashed out the passenger window and crushed the top of the van, so some doors can't be opened.

Larry thinks the van is totaled.

"This one will never be fixed,” he said. “For the age and miles on it, it's not fixable, basically."

The Honor Guard is using Hills’ personal van as a substitute, but they can't do that forever.

If you'd like to help contribute to a new van for the VFW Honor Guard, email Larry Hill at larryhill151@cox.net.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.