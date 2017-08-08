Tulsa Businesses Continue Cleanup After Tornado

The EF2 tornado caused damage in what is a heavily populated area, and many are just thankful it happened overnight and not when more people were around.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The wind was howling and the rain was furious as the twister approached 41st and Sheridan sparking chaos.

At 1:21 a.m., the power cut out as the tornado caused damage.

Another only on 6 video, at the top of this story, taken from Reasors on 41st shows the sheer power of the Tornado. Winds nearly 130 miles per hour raced across the parking lot carrying dangerous debris.

"All operations have been done 100 percent since the storm,” said Andrew Layson.

Layson owns three buildings that were in the Tornado's path.

"The entire roof of the facility is gone, for the most part,” he said. “We've had catastrophic interior damage as well as inventory.”

Buildings on 46th Street had some of the worst damage. Those winds turned brick buildings into rubble, others twisted metal.

Many business owners haven't even been able to get into their buildings to see if they captured any security footage. Others are dealing with the fact that they are out of power. Crews have been working around the clock to try and get it restored."

Layson's workers were able to clean up Party Pro so they could keep serving their customers.

"They're amazing,” he said. “Party Pro would not be around today if it wasn't for the people that work hard for this company."

He's also doing what he can to help his neighbors, giving them space to operate while clean-up continues.

"We have opened it up to other businesses in the area that need some temporary warehousing and facilities to keep their businesses up and running while they're down,” he said.

Others in the area are still waiting to check their surveillance to see if they were able to capture the tornado.