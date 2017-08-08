Tulsa's 41st Street Reopened As Tornado Cleanup Continues

Tulsa's 41st Street between Yale and Sheridan is back open to traffic. The City of Tulsa reopened the roadway early Tuesday.

The street, which had been covered with storm debris has been cleaned and most of the barricades removed.

Meanwhile, access to the businesses and restaurants damaged by the Sunday tornado remained fenced off. Several of those businesses had their buildings condemned by the city on Monday.

8/7/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Mayor Gets First Look At Tornado Damage

Governor Mary Fallin is scheduled to tour the storm damage Tuesday.