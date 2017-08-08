Tulsa's 41st Street Reopened As Tornado Cleanup Continues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's 41st Street Reopened As Tornado Cleanup Continues

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's 41st Street between Yale and Sheridan is back open to traffic.  The City of Tulsa reopened the roadway early Tuesday.   

The street, which had been covered with storm debris has been cleaned and most of the barricades removed. 

Meanwhile, access to the businesses and restaurants damaged by the Sunday tornado remained fenced off.  Several of those businesses had their buildings condemned by the city on Monday.

Governor Mary Fallin is scheduled to tour the storm damage Tuesday.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
