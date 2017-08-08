Muskogee County Inmate Attacks 2 In Attempted Escape

A Muskogee County jail inmate assaulted two female employees in an attempted escape, according to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

Dillon Wiley attempted to escape the jail on August 5, 2017, the sheriff’s office said. They said he assaulted two female employees, took keys and tried to get out the main door where prisoners are brought into the jail.

Jail staff took Wiley into custody before he got out of the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Both female employees were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Wiley will be charged with attempted escape and multiple counts of assault on an officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Wiley was booked into the jail July 28, 2017, for possession of a CDS and eluding charges from Webbers Falls Police Department.