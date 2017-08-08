Man Arrested After Shooting At Okmulgee Deputies

A man was arrested after Okmulgee police say he shot at deputies.

Police say, Barry Ledford, 48, approached officers early Sunday morning while they were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of North 160 Road and Hectorville Road.

They say he then shined a flashlight at them before discharging a firearm.

Police say after they issued verbal commands Ledford fled to a nearby tree line. In response, police say they called out the Okmulgee County Special Operation Team.

Ledford was soon found and arrested at a nearby residence.

He was booked for carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct with a firearm, public intoxication and obstructing an officer.