Glen Campbell Dies After Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Singer Glen Campbell died at age 81 after several years with Alzheimer's Disease. Campbell's best known hits include "Galveston," "By The Time I Get To Phoenix," "Wichita Linesman" and "Everybody's Talking."

He also starred as a lawman with John Wayne in the film "True Grit."

Campbell retired from performing and public life after his diagnosis. He released a final album entitled "Adios."

In 2012, he announced the diagnosis during a farewell tour. His disease made remembering lyrics too difficult, he said.

According to his website, Campbell was born in 1936, the 12th child and seventh son of an Arkansas sharecropper. He began to play the guitar at age 4. He was to be one of the best-selling solo male artists in U.S. history with more than 70 albums and more than 80 songs charting during his career.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald