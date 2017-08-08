Glen Campbell Dies After Battle With Alzheimer's Disease - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Glen Campbell Dies After Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Posted: Updated:
Glen Campbell and daughter Ashley. Henry Diltz photo. Glen Campbell and daughter Ashley. Henry Diltz photo.

Singer Glen Campbell died at age 81 after several years with Alzheimer's Disease. Campbell's best known hits include "Galveston," "By The Time I Get To Phoenix," "Wichita Linesman" and "Everybody's Talking."

He also starred as a lawman with John Wayne in the film "True Grit."

Campbell retired from performing and public life after his diagnosis. He released a final album entitled "Adios."

In 2012, he announced the diagnosis during a farewell tour. His disease made remembering lyrics too difficult, he said.

According to his website, Campbell was born in 1936, the 12th child and seventh son of an Arkansas sharecropper. He began to play the guitar at age 4. He was to be one of the best-selling solo male artists in U.S. history with more than 70 albums and more than 80 songs charting during his career.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.