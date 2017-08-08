Family Displaced After Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family Displaced After Tulsa House Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa family is being displaced from their home after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a home near 54th Place North on Tuesday, August 08, 2017.

Officials said seven people were in the home at the time but all made it out safely.

The family called 911 to report the fire.

Firefighters said it took about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

The contents of the home were burned, and there is heavy smoke and water damage.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is likely cooking related.

