Tulsa Airman Sees Son For First Time When He Returns From Overseas Deployment

A Green Country airman got a homecoming unlike any other.

Today he got to see his son in person for the first time.

Staff Sergeant John Morris described seeing his son with one word: amazing.

Cheers of joy, hugs and relief swept across the faces of Morris' family at Tulsa International Airport.

Morris was stationed abroad in Germany.

"Overcome with joy. It's good to finally meet the son. Good to see my daughter again. I get to be with my family again," Morris said.

Morris' wife, Alexya, and her daughter, had lived in Germany with her husband but had flown home to be with family when she had her second child.

Today they all were reunited.

"Relief. It's been a long seven months and just having, knowing he's here and I can touch him is everything," Alexya said.

Morris' son was born May 3.

He was originally supposed to be back in Tulsa on August 1, but didn't make it home until today.

He said technology was a lifesaver.

"It's tough being away, it's hard trying to watch through a screen, your kids growing up," he said.

A family reunited once again.

"Emotions are over the moon right now, I'm very very happy he's turned out amazing so far from what I've seen, it'll be great watching him grow up," he said.

The family is stateside for 22 days before they head back to Germany.