Exhibit Featuring John Denver's Life, Career Coming To Woody Guthrie Center

The Woody Guthrie Center announced the newest exhibit coming to Tulsa will feature the late John Denver.

Rhymes & Reasons: The Music of John Denver will open to the public September 1st.

The exhibit will showcase the Grammy winning musician’s career through items from Denver’s estate, including:

Custom-designed stage costumes worn by Denver

The tuxedo he wore to host the 22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® in 1979

His round, vintage “granny glasses”

Handwritten lyrics for his folk classic “Calypso,” among others

Guitars played by Denver

Photographs from his archive

Denver’s GRAMMY that he was awarded posthumously in 1997 for Best Musical Album for Children for All Aboard!

Other artifacts related to his humanitarian and environmental work

This exhibit, organized by the GRAMMY Museum, coming to the Woody Guthrie Center highlights the connections between the two artists, including a shared heritage – Denver’s parents and grandparents live in Oklahoma.

A representative of the family and guest curator of the exhibit will present a discussion on Denver’s work during an opening reception for Woody Guthrie Center members and donors on August 31st, a news release states.

Denver was born December 31, 1943, and tragically died in a plane crash October 12, 1997.