News

Exhibit Featuring John Denver's Life, Career Coming To Woody Guthrie Center

John Denver. [ASSOCIATED PRESS] John Denver. [ASSOCIATED PRESS]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Woody Guthrie Center announced the newest exhibit coming to Tulsa will feature the late John Denver.

Rhymes & Reasons: The Music of John Denver will open to the public September 1st.

The exhibit will showcase the Grammy winning musician’s career through items from Denver’s estate, including:

  • Custom-designed stage costumes worn by Denver
  • The tuxedo he wore to host the 22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® in 1979
  • His round, vintage “granny glasses”
  • Handwritten lyrics for his folk classic “Calypso,” among others
  • Guitars played by Denver
  • Photographs from his archive
  • Denver’s GRAMMY that he was awarded posthumously in 1997 for Best Musical Album for Children for All Aboard!
  • Other artifacts related to his humanitarian and environmental work

This exhibit, organized by the GRAMMY Museum, coming to the Woody Guthrie Center highlights the connections between the two artists, including a shared heritage – Denver’s parents and grandparents live in Oklahoma.

A representative of the family and guest curator of the exhibit will present a discussion on Denver’s work during an opening reception for Woody Guthrie Center members and donors on August 31st, a news release states.

Denver was born December 31, 1943, and tragically died in a plane crash October 12, 1997.

