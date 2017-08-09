Man Charged With Offering Muskogee Teens Sonic Food For Sex

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl have died after the car they were riding in crashed while being pursued by police in western Oklahoma.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl have died after the car they were riding in crashed while being pursued by police in western Oklahoma.More >>
Police are looking for whoever is shooting at an east Tulsa home. The latest incident happened early Wednesday.More >>
Police are looking for whoever is shooting at an east Tulsa home. The latest incident happened early Wednesday.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on