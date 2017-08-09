Man Charged With Offering Muskogee Teens Sonic Food For Sex

Muskogee Police arrested a 23-year-old Edmond man for offering to give three teenagers food from Sonic in exchange for sex, court records show. Cary Thomas Heron is charged with one count of soliciting sexual conduct with minor by use of technology and three counts of engaging in child prostitution.

The felony charges were filed August 8, 2017.

District Attorney Orvil Loge said Heron contacted three girls - ages 13, 16 and 17 - and solicited them to engage in oral sex in exchange for food from the fast food chain.