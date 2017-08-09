Muskogee Man Arrested, Charged For Throwing Dog Into Oncoming Traffic

A Muskogee man who was arrested on an allegation he threw a dog into oncoming traffic was formally charged with the crime Wednesday.

Joseph Isaac Barron was seen on Aug. 5 dragging a dog by its limbs, then picking up the dog and throwing it into traffic at 14th and Okmulgee Street, police said in his arrest report.

The rescue shelter Single Dog Seeking is caring for the dog, Penny.

They say Penny is still terrified and has given birth to seven puppies.

The shelter says Penny is a great mom.

Barron told police he was high on methamphetamine when the incident occurred, his arrest report says.

Officer Lincoln Anderson said the dog was taken to animal control and was not hurt.

Barron was charged with one count of cruelty to animals.