Muskogee Man Arrested For Throwing Dog Into Oncoming Traffic

A Muskogee man for throwing a dog into oncoming traffic.

According to an arrest report, Joseph Isaac Barron was seen on August 5, 2017, dragging a dog by its limbs, then picking up the dog and throwing it into traffic at 14th and Okmulgee Street.

Barron told police he was high on methamphetamine, the report says.

Officer Lincoln Anderson said the dog was taken to animal control and was not hurt.

Barron was charged with one count of cruelty to animals.