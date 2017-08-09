Tulsa Teachers Get Free Classroom Supplies From STEM Shoppe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Teachers Get Free Classroom Supplies From STEM Shoppe

Photo courtesy of the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance Photo courtesy of the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance
TULSA, Oklahoma -

More than 200 teachers took advantage of the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance's first STEM Shoppe Open House on Wednesday, receiving free classroom supplies and borrowing items for STEM projects. 

The event was scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the supplies were wiped out before 11 a.m., a Tulsa STEM representative said. 

The teachers who attended the open house and supplies event are kindergarten through 12th grade Tulsa-area teachers. 

The STEM Shoppe is a Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance initiative, which is funded by Flight Night.

For those who'd like to donate to the shoppe, click here to view a list of the STEM Shoppe Wish List. 

TRSA said teachers who didn't make it out to the open house can check the website for more information on how to request or rent items. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
