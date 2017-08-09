Okmulgee Man Arrested For Lewd Molestation, Kidnapping

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender after they say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

Officers say, Joseph Smith, 47, is accused of kidnapping a teenage victim from a mobile home park and sexually assaulting her.

The victim's mother says her daughter was walking to a friend's house when Smith approached and kidnapped her.

Officers say, he later released the victim and she contacted authorities.

Smith was located and arrested soon after.