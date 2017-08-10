Van Plows Through Tulsa Car Dealership

A van ran into the wall of South Pointe Chrysler dealership at 93rd and Memorial. The silver van went completely into the building.

A witness told News On 6 the young, male driver ran into the service shop's waiting room.

EMSA and Tulsa Fire Department are on scene. We're waiting for word on any injuries.

News On 6 reporter Tess Maune is gathering information, and we will update this story.