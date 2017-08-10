Tulsa's 36 Degrees North To Almost Double In Size

Eighteen months after opening, Tulsa's basecamp for entrepreneurs has outgrown itself. This fall, 36 Degrees North will almost double in size.

In the last year and a half, more than 500 entrepreneurs have used the space in the Brady Arts District to bring their ideas closer to reality.

“We have been full since October of 2016 so we’ve known this is not a fluke and that we are constantly going to be full, and there is a demand for more space," said Dustin Curzon, Executive Director of 36 Degrees North.

This fall, Tulsa’s hub for business start-ups will be adding 9,000 square feet and another building to its portfolio. "Camp II’" will be located at 300 East MB Brady in Downtown Tulsa.

“For ‘Camp II’, the goal is to add another stepping stone. As a business you are a little more mature and ready to go to the next level, but we still want people to be focusing on business growth,” said Curzon.

There will be 12 fully furnished offices, each designed for companies with three to 10 employees. One of those businesses that will be making the move from the ‘Basecamp’ to ‘Camp II’ is Ribbow Media Group.

“This is not a place to camp out forever,” said Ribbow Media Group Vice President Jon Schroeder. “This is a place to build a business and grow and grow. When I started there were three of us and now there are eleven. We just think Tulsa is a great place to expand.”

Camp II members should be able to move in by November 2017.

