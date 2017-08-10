Storms Expected In Parts Of Oklahoma, Kansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Storms Expected In Parts Of Oklahoma, Kansas

Several batches of showers and storms are expected tonight across the state. Chances are that some of those will be strong to severe. The most likely areas are in central and western Oklahoma where a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued. All modes of severe weather are possible but the higher risks will be for damaging winds are large hail. 

Storms have and will continue to develop across Kansas this afternoon and evening. Northwest flow aloft will help track those storms from the northwest to the southeast. We’ll be monitoring storms all night long. 

By the Friday morning commute, the heavier storms should be in southeastern Oklahoma and most of the day on Friday looks pretty quiet. A few lingering afternoon showers and storms will be possible but that should be about it until Saturday morning. 

Several upper level waves will be swinging through over the next few days and bringing with them rain and storm chances. Saturday morning into mid-day will have higher chances for rain then becoming scattered in the afternoon. Another round for Sunday morning, then Monday morning and possibly a third on Tuesday. 

The threat for severe storms lessens for the weekend but the risk of flooding increases. By Sunday night, some locations could have around 5” of rain. A wide swath of 3 to 5” will cut through Green Country. Low-lying areas and spots already prone to flooding will have the most issues but always be careful of flash flooding. Turn around, don’t drown. 

Make sure you have the News On 6 weather app. Tonight’s storms will be late and if any watches or warnings are issued for your location, you’ll receive a notification with the app. 

