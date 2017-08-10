Tulsa Police Look For Suspects In Bogus Check Ring - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Look For Suspects In Bogus Check Ring

Posted: Updated:
Photos of suspects in bogus check ring. Photos of suspects in bogus check ring.
Detective Matt Rose, Tulsa Police financial crimes. Detective Matt Rose, Tulsa Police financial crimes.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating a ring of thieves passing hot checks at grocery stores in Tulsa, Owasso and Bixby. Detectives say they've cost the stores $10,000 in the past two months.

Police have identified six suspects and believe they're all working together because their MO is similar. They go to area grocery stores, buy a ton of food, then pay for it with a check from a closed account.

In one case, the account had been closed for six years.

"I think they either know each other or they  know people who know each other, that's doing most of the work," said Detective Matt Rose, TPD Financial Crimes.
 
 He says one woman has been to five different stores, passing off five bogus checks to the tune of $1,200. He said two men have been spotted on surveillance video in several stores together, and one usually exits right after the other.

"They've made about 25 fraudulent payments in the amount of $2,000," Detective Rose said.

Another woman has passed 10 bad checks, for a total of $1,200 at several stores in Tulsa, Owasso and Bixby, according to the detective. Two women have tried to pass nine different bogus checks totaling $1,100.

Rose said seven of the bad checks went through; two were rejected.

"They know what they're doing. That's what we need, is to get them identified and in jail," he said.

He said with these amounts, these suspects are now in the "felony lane gang," meaning they'll face felony charges. Most checks used in this way are stolen from people either from their mailbox, their car or their home.

Stores can protect themselves by checking IDs, and we can protect ourselves by never leaving checks inside our vehicle, hiding them inside your home and never mailing your bills from home but taking them to a post office.  

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.