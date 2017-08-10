Okmulgee County DA Wants Judge Disqualified From Criminal Cases

The Okmulgee County district attorney asked a judge to disqualify himself from every single criminal case in the county.

DA Rob Barris filed a motion saying he believes Judge Kenneth Adair is biased against officers, deputies, troopers and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents who testify in that county and even against members of the DA's staff.

Barris says Judge Adair has said on the record and also to people in the courthouse, he believes officers exaggerate and lie.

Judge Adair will hold a hearing on this request later this month. We called the judge for a comment but haven't heard back.