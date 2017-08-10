Tons Of Stolen Property Recovered From Multiple Oklahoma Countie - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tons Of Stolen Property Recovered From Multiple Oklahoma Counties

MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Five people are in jail after Mayes County deputies bust what they believe is a multi-county theft ring.

Deputies say they recovered more than a quarter of $1 million worth of stolen items.

Investigators say this case broke wide open all because of an open window and alert deputies. 

Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed says it started around midnight Tuesday.

He says deputies got a call about a possible breaking and entering situation around Spavinaw where they found an open window.

They were able to identify a suspect, who is a convicted felon, and had a stolen motorcycle nearby.

"After about a 10 hours of trying to get the suspect to exit, he refused to, we had the Cherokee marshals come in and assist us making entry," Reed said.

They arrested two people, Gordon Mcanally and Angelica Coats. The investigation then lead investigators to an open field. 

"There was three stolen travel trailers, there was power washers there was Harley Davidson motorcycles, multiple multiple items that we recovered stolen from multiple jurisdictions," Reed said.

Reed says this is a multi-county burglary ring involving Tulsa, Mayes, Wagoner and Rogers Counties.

Derick Davis and Elizabeth Davis were also arrested in connection with the burglaries along with a fifth person whose name has not been released.

Reed says he is proud of his officers' teamwork. 

"They all worked together as one team, they did an awesome job. Very proud of them, they recovered over a quarter of $1 million worth of equipment. It's very good," he said.

