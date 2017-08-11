Flash Flood Watch For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Flash Flood Watch For Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The first significant wave is moving across the region this morning with a storm complex ( Mesoscale convective system-MCS) moving across the region.   A few of these storms have been severe overnight producing damaging winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.   By the time most folks will be reading this post, the system will be mostly producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds around 40 mph.  

A flash flood watch will be posted for portions of NE Oklahoma through midday to early afternoon and additional flood watches may be required for some locations this weekend and early next week. 

There will be at least one or two small MCV’s or convectively induced areas of vorticity that may be able to crank up a severe storm or two this morning.   The timing of this first system has slowed compared to some data yesterday but should be exiting most of the area around 10am or so with improving conditions for the midday to afternoon.   We’ll eventually see decreasing clouds with northeast winds and lower 80s later today.   We’ll more than likely remain dry for the rest of the afternoon into the late evening hours before a 2nd system may develop and move near the area sometime Saturday.   This 2nd system trajectory is still up for grabs but our current forecast will keep high chances for our area Saturday along with highs in the lower 80s.   The actual timing may also change but should impact the area around midday to afternoon.   Another MCS is possible Sunday night into Monday morning and possibly even Tuesday into Wednesday.   This extremely rare and unusual August pattern will stick around for most of next week with additional rain and storm chances along with unseasonably mild temperatures.   The pattern may eventually change by the middle to end of next week with highs moving back near normal.   

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

