Man Struck, Killed Walking On Indian Nations Turnpike South Of McAlester

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old Jay man is dead after he was struck while walking on the Indian Nations Turnpike in Pittsburg County early Friday.

He has been identified as Jacob Reece.

Trooper said the accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. south of McAlester.

The OHP says Reece was walking in the southbound lane of the turnpike when he was struck by a 2016 Dodge SUV, driven by Lisa Parker, 48, of Bogata, Texas.

Troopers say she was not injured.