Reward For Tulsa Man Wanted On Robbery, Burglary And Kidnapping Charges

Tulsa Police's most wanted is a 25-year-old man charged with first-degree robbery, assault with intent to kill, burglary and kidnapping.

Keenon White was charged July 14th stemming from a June 27th incident.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say there is a reward for a tip that leads to White's arrest.

Tips on his whereabouts can be made by calling Tulsa Police's Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.