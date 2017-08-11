Okemah Man Killed In Crash Outside Beggs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Okemah Man Killed In Crash Outside Beggs

Posted: Updated:
The information in this story comes from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 23-year-old man is dead after troopers say a utility truck turned left in front of his car.  

A collision report states Guftin Eugene Moore of Okemah was northbound on Alternate U.S. Highway 75 about a mile north of Beggs at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017. A southbound Navistar Terrastar utility truck driven by Adam G. Wortman of Mounds turned left into a private drive, the investigating trooper said.

The two vehicles collided, and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Worthman, 19, wasn't hurt, the investigating trooper said. A passenger in his truck also wasn't injured.

OHP is still investigating the crash and did not release any other information.

