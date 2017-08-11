Police: Coweta Walmart Cleared Following Bomb Threat

The Coweta Walmart was evacuated as a precaution after a bomb threat was called in Friday afternoon, police said. The store was cleared a short time later and customers were allowed back inside, police said.

Coweta Police and Wagoner County deputies responded to the Walmart on August 11, 2017, after someone made a call saying a bomb was inside.

We’re told the store was evacuated as a precaution until law enforcement was able to determine if the bomb squad needed to respond.