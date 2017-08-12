Two Dead In Helicopter Crash Near Charlottesville - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Dead In Helicopter Crash Near Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -

A helicopter crashed Saturday in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville, where a violent white nationalist rally was taking place.

The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News. There are two confirmed fatalities, the Virginia State Police posted on their Facebook page. Both the people killed were on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.

Emergency crews were responding, according to CBS affiliate WCAV-TV.

Helicopters were reported flying overhead in Charlottesville as Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after what is believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade. At least one person was killed and 19 injured when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters. 

Officials told the Associated Press the crash was linked to the rally, although they did not elaborate on how the crash was connected. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

