Shoppes On Peoria Hosts Tulsa Back-To-School Festival

With classes starting soon, hundreds of students got back-to-school ready Saturday at the Shoppes on Peoria. Kids also got free haircuts at the community festival.

Volunteers handed out free backpacks and school supplies.

"So often in our community we have children who go back to school, and they don't have school supplies,"said Bobby Eaton, radio personality. "Their parents may not have the funding to supply that, so we've decided to partner up and do this."

Organizers say more than 300 kids showed up at the August 12 event.