Soggy Weekend Should Dry Up By Midday Sunday

Showers will continue on our Saturday evening, but nothing heavy is anticipated in the near future. Overnight into Sunday morning, we'll likely see another flare-up of showers and storms.

So keep your rain gear on hand for a little longer!

The most likely time to see some heavy storms will be during the pre-dawn hours. Small hail, frequent lightning and ponding on roadways are the main concerns.

Showers and storms will slowly taper off by Sunday midday. Only isolated showers and storms are expected for the rest of the weekend.

Another round of showers and storms are likely by Monday, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding would be the main threats.

The week ahead will offer lower rain and storm chances just about every day, but the chance gets lower as the week goes along. In response to less cloud cover, our temperatures will be rising with heat index values topping 100 degrees by midweek.