Homes Evacuated As Precaution After Sequoyah County Train Derailment

Five homes were evacuated as a precaution after a train derailment in Sequoyah County.

According to KFSM, liquid petroleum gas was on the train, but crews are not finding any leaks.

The derailment happened north of Highway 64 and Central Road. Two crew members were on the train but no injuries were reported.

Crews are working to clean up the nine cars of the Union Pacific train. Emergency Manager Steve Rutherford said it could take up to five or six days to clear the area.

The derailment is blocking Central High Road, which is next to the school. Rutherford said they hope to have that cleared by Monday so students can get to school.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.