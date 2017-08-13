OHP: 'Unsafe Speed' Cause Of Wagoner County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: 'Unsafe Speed' Cause Of Wagoner County Crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Three men received minor injuries in a crash a little after midnight Sunday north of Broken Arrow, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old driver was speeding before the car left the road and struck a tree.

The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on 51st Street about 1.5 miles north of BA in Wagoner County when the driver, Timothy Phipps of BA, lost control of the car. 

Troopers said Phipps lost control of the car, causing it to leave the road to the left before striking a tree. 

Phipps was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital, troopers said. 

His two passengers, Joseph Reed, 21, and Austin Baldwin, 22, both of Broken Arrow, were also injured. 

Baldwin was treated and released. Reed was taken by BA Fire to a Tulsa hospital and admitted with an arm injury.

Baldwin was the only one in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. 

