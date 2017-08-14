Jenks Police Seek Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

Police are looking to identify a person who robbed a Jenks convenience store at knife point early Monday.

The man entered the Kum & Go store at 510 S. Elm St. at around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 14, Jenks police said in a news release.

He entered through the front doors of the store, which was occupied by just one clerk at the time, and went straight to the bathrooms, police said.

He came back into the main section of the store after about five minutes, police said, and approached the clerk with a knife.

He demanded cash from the register and the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount in cash.

He then left the store, police said.

Police believe the man knew where the cameras were located within the store and used a baseball cap to cover his face.



He is described as a white man, about 5-foot-10, with light brown hair and facial hair.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org.