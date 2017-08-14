Oklahoma Representative Challenges Lawmakers To Deliver Paper To Schools

Newly elected District 75 House Representative issued a challenge to all other Oklahoma lawmakers to help public schools.

On her Facebook page, Representative Karen Gaddis said she’s continuing a tradition she started of delivering a case of paper to every public school district in District 75.

This year, however, she said she’s going one step further.

“I’m issuing a challenge to every other Oklahoma legislator – both Representatives and Senators – both Republicans and Democrats – to deliver a case of paper to at least one public school in their own district.”

Gaddis was sworn in July 20, 2017, and will finish Dan Kirby's term after he resigned during sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

A retired Tulsa teacher, Gaddis says she plans to push hard for raises for teachers during the next legislative session.

You can read her full post below.