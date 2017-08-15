Police: Car Hits Tulsa Power Pole, Driver Runs Off

Police are looking for a driver who crashed a car into a power pole Monday evening.

Officers say the car was headed north in the 7500 block of South Mingo when the driver apparently lost control, rolled and then hit the pole.

Police say the impact snapped the pole.

They say the driver was not around when they arrived at the crash scene.

PSO crews restored power to the area following the crash.

No word on if that driver was injured in the crash.