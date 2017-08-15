Unusual August Weather Continues For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Unusual August Weather Continues For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A few showers and storms may again be possible this morning through midday, mostly across southern or east central Oklahoma, as a weak boundary to our south lifts northward for the next few hours.   Most storm activity has been across far southeastern Oklahoma and part of northwestern Arkansas but I’m inclined to keep a slight mention even for northeastern Oklahoma.  

WARN Interactive Radar

We may also see some stratus or even fog developing across part of eastern Oklahoma early this morning.   Other showers and storms will move into southwestern Oklahoma for the next few hours.   Highs will be back around 90 today with our heat index value nearing 100.   There may be a few isolated storms that could develop later this afternoon near or northwest of the metro but the odds will continue to be rather low. 

The pattern, however, will remain quite active through the week with plenty of chances for showers and storms including at least one and possibly two separate storm complexes impacting part of the area. 

Weather Alerts

The upper air flow will still be favorable for allowing active weather to impact the area for at least the next week and possibly into the weekend before mid-level heights rise (ridging begins) and the storm chances finally dwindle as the typical summer heat has a chance to return for a few days early next week.   The issues will involve the specific timing of the specific waves.   Frankly the timing in the data has not been consistent regarding the potential MCS possibilities and my confidence in this forecast package is fairly [CA1] low.    I had to make a pretty significant change for the Wednesday night and Thursday morning forecast compared to yesterday at this hour as there seems to be a better chance for Wednesday evening into pre-dawn Thursday compared to yesterday morning’s data.  It still appears there may be another MCS nearing late Thursday night into Friday morning across part of the area, and possibly even Saturday morning.   Again, the confidence is low and additional changes seem likely for the extended portion of the forecast.   A strange and challenging August pattern continues. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Temps today will be in the lower 90s along with heat index values nearing 100.  

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Unusual August Weather Continues For Eastern Oklahoma

    Unusual August Weather Continues For Eastern Oklahoma

    A few showers and storms may again be possible this morning through midday, mostly across southern or east central Oklahoma, as a weak boundary to our south lifts northward for the next few hours. 

    More >>

    A few showers and storms may again be possible this morning through midday, mostly across southern or east central Oklahoma, as a weak boundary to our south lifts northward for the next few hours. 

    More >>

  • Continued Chance Of Storms Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Continued Chance Of Storms Across Eastern Oklahoma

    The upper air pattern will once again allow for additional storm chances this week resulting only in a slight reduction of daytime temps compared to normal.   Temperatures today will several degrees below average with most locations reporting highs in the mid-80s along with mostly cloudy sky.  

    More >>

    The upper air pattern will once again allow for additional storm chances this week resulting only in a slight reduction of daytime temps compared to normal.   Temperatures today will several degrees below average with most locations reporting highs in the mid-80s along with mostly cloudy sky.  

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.