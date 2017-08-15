Indecent Exposure Complaints Land Broken Arrow Man In Jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Indecent Exposure Complaints Land Broken Arrow Man In Jail

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Broken Arrow man Monday, August 14th on three complaints of indecent exposure following several incidents.

He is identified as Robert Long, 29.

Police say Long exposed himself to at least three women and a young child.

His arrest report states Robert Long flashed a woman who had a two-year-old child with her near 101st and Aspen. Police also took a report of a man, identified as Long standing by a mailbox exposing himself to another woman.

After his arrest, police took a report from another victim who said Robert Long exposed himself to her back on July 29th.  That victim picked Long out of a photo lineup.

Police say Long was released from prison on July 14th after serving time for the same offense in 2016.

Long is being held in the Tulsa County jail.  Jail records show he has a court appearance set for August 21st.

