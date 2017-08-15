Wisconsin Manufacturing Company To Build Campus In Tulsa

A Wisconsin-based manufacturer of air movement, control and conditioning equipment announced Tuesday that it will build a new campus in Tulsa that will be operational by summer 2018.

Greenheck Group plans to break ground later this year, and the company said they initially plan to hire about 75 employees during the first year of operations but plan to significantly grow its Tulsa-area presence in the coming years, the company said in a news release.

The company said it plans to be operational at its first two facilities in Tulsa by next year, and the northeast Tulsa campus will include manufacturing operations and distribution for Greenheck Group’s Accurex brand of commercial kitchen ventilation systems and its Greenheck Tempered Air Products (TAP) line.

Greenheck Group CEO Jim McIntyre said Tulsa is the ideal location for the company's new campus.

“The central location, the robust and growing business sector, and ready access to a smart, talented workforce were all key factors in our decision," McIntyre said.

Tulsa Regional Chamber President Mike Neal said the chamber is thrilled that Greenheck Group sees potential for future growth in the Tulsa region.

"Greenheck is an exemplary corporate citizen, and their commitment to their employees - evidenced by extremely low turnover rates - is unparalleled. We look forward to continue helping Greenheck Group establish itself in the Tulsa community," Neal said.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber began working with the Greenheck Group in February, helping the company coordinate a site visit to northeast Oklahoma.

Chamber staff worked with the company for several months as their primary point of contact for finalizing project details, including real estate and site selection, workforce needs, engineering, and infrastructure, Greenheck Group said.

Greenheck Group’s ventilation products are used in hospitals, office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, schools, industrial plants and other commercial buildings.

Its product portfolio includes architectural louvers and sunshades, specialized air-handling systems, heating and cooling coils, kitchen ventilation systems, and many related accessories and services.

To view job opportunities with Greenheck Group, visit their website.