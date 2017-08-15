Wisconsin Manufacturing Company To Build Campus In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wisconsin Manufacturing Company To Build Campus In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Wisconsin-based manufacturer of air movement, control and conditioning equipment announced Tuesday that it will build a new campus in Tulsa that will be operational by summer 2018. 

Greenheck Group plans to break ground later this year, and the company said they initially plan to hire about 75 employees during the first year of operations but plan to significantly grow its Tulsa-area presence in the coming years, the company said in a news release. 

The company said it plans to be operational at its first two facilities in Tulsa by next year, and the northeast Tulsa campus will include manufacturing operations and distribution for Greenheck Group’s Accurex brand of commercial kitchen ventilation systems and its Greenheck Tempered Air Products (TAP) line. 

Greenheck Group CEO Jim McIntyre said Tulsa is the ideal location for the company's new campus. 

“The central location, the robust and growing business sector, and ready access to a smart, talented workforce were all key factors in our decision," McIntyre  said. 

Tulsa Regional Chamber President Mike Neal said the chamber is thrilled that Greenheck Group sees potential for future growth in the Tulsa region. 
"Greenheck is an exemplary corporate citizen, and their commitment to their employees - evidenced by extremely low turnover rates - is unparalleled. We look forward to continue helping Greenheck Group establish itself in the Tulsa community," Neal said. 

The Tulsa Regional Chamber began working with the Greenheck Group in February, helping the company coordinate a site visit to northeast Oklahoma. 

Chamber staff worked with the company for several months as their primary point of contact for finalizing project details, including real estate and site selection, workforce needs, engineering, and infrastructure, Greenheck Group said. 

Greenheck Group’s ventilation products are used in hospitals, office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, schools, industrial plants and other commercial buildings. 

Its product portfolio includes architectural louvers and sunshades, specialized air-handling systems, heating and cooling coils, kitchen ventilation systems, and many related accessories and services.

To view job opportunities with Greenheck Group, visit their website

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.