Severe Thunderstorm Moving Into Northeast Oklahoma

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Creek, Osage, Pawnee and Tulsa counties until 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms developed in central Oklahoma and are moving northeast this afternoon. A severe storm could produce 60 mph winds, lightning and nickel-sized hail as it moves into Green Country.

The most likely areas impacted by strong to severe storms will be west and northwest of Tulsa. You’ll have to watch for isolated showers and storms developing out ahead of the main batch. Storms that do become severe will primarily pose a damaging wind threat and hail around 1”.

Track The Storm With WARN Interactive Radar

Overnight tonight will be fairly quiet, some lingering showers will be possible into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon, scattered showers and storms will break out.

A storm system will move through and along a cool front, we’ll have a line of strong to severe storms move from the northwest to the southeast tomorrow night. There’s the likelihood that some of those storms will also be strong to severe.

By Thursday morning, showers and storms will be in southeastern Oklahoma and we’ll have quiet weather for most of Green Country during the day.

The weather pattern will remain active through the weekend. Dew points staying in the “miserable” range and afternoon heat index values will remain in the upper 90s, near 100. A more “typical” August pattern returns by the start of next week and it should quiet down for a few days at least.

Get Weather Alerts On Your Mobile Device