TPS Superintendent Praises Teachers Ahead Of First Day Of School

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist welcomed teachers back to school today with party favors.

Gist posted a video today telling teachers how grateful she is for their hard work and dedication.

She says people who work in the district office will be at schools this week helping teachers put the finishing touches on their classrooms.

The first day of school for TPS students is next Monday.

