Police: Thieves Use Truck To Burglarize Tulsa Dollar General Store

Police say a silver truck crashed through the front of a Tulsa Dollar General store in a burglary early Wednesday morning.

Officers tell News On 6 a witness saw what happened just before 1:45 a.m. and called police.

But before officers arrived at the store, police say the truck drove off, heading east on 4th Street.

The store is located at 4th and Lewis.

Employees were at the store working to clean up the damage and help determine what was taken in the burglary.

The store was closed at the time of the crash, so no one was inside.