Tulsa’s Mulch Site Now Free for Broken Arrow Residents

Residents of Broken Arrow can now take their green waste to the City of Tulsa’s Mulch site for free.

The mulch site is located at 2100 N. 145th E. Ave and accepts tree limbs, leaves, and grass clippings. In addition to free green waste dumping, the site offers unlimited wood chips, mulch, and firewood as well as a designated firewood cutting area for those who bring their own saws. Customers are reminded that tree and shrub root balls are not accepted.

A driver’s license or recent utility bill showing a Broken Arrow address is required of residents to use the site. The site can be used 7 days a week from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, excluding observed holidays.

General Services Director for the City of Broken Arrow Lee Zirk says, “Not only will [this service] provide our residents a no-cost means of self-disposal of their green waste, it also diverts green waste from the refuse waste stream.”

Terry Ball, the City of Tulsa Streets and Stormwater Director, goes a step further by saying, “This agreement sets the stage for a regional effort to keep green waste out of the waste stream.”

With many residents disposing of their own green waste (950 cubic yards this past year), this new deal will let them avoid pick up charges and help reduce tipping fees City sanitation trucks incur at the energy recovery plant and landfill.