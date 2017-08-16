Tulsa Deputies To Amp Up Patrol In School Zones

Most students in Tulsa County will be back to school by this time next week.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says they're doing everything they can to protect them.

Sheriff Vic Regalado says deputies will step up patrols inside school zones.

And they will have a zero-tolerance policy for speeders and distracted drivers.

New this school year, a new law says if you're caught and convicted of passing a school bus while it's loading or unloading, your driver's license will be suspended.