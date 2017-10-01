Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Assaulting A Woman

A man has been arrested for assaulting a naked woman outside after a witness called police.

Tulsa police arrested Luther McCombs near 6th and Lewis Saturday night after the witness called to say he saw McCombs assaulting the naked woman while she screamed for help.



Police say McCombs was arrested in a nearby abandoned building.

It was later determined the victim had been sexually assaulted.

McCombs was booked on complaints of first-degree attempted rape, forcible sodomy, and other complaints.

The charges have been dismissed.

