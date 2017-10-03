How Your Donation Helps The Community Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma

The backpack program at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma relies on the public to keep it going.

It all starts with a donation, and for every $120 collected, one child will receive a backpack full of food each week for the entire school year.

So, what happens at the Food Bank once you make that commitment to donate? Executive Director of Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Eileen Bradshaw, explains in the attached video.

If you’d like to make a donation to Food for Kids, go to the Food Bank’s Donate Now page and designate your donation to Food for Kids. You can also learn more information here.